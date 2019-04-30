The Fastest-Growing Technology Jobs Future Proof Jobs

The technology industry is hot and getting hotter, but some particular skill sets are required over others. Here are just seven of those specialized tech job titles that are expected to be in strong demand for the foreseeable future.
Database Administrator
Database administrators (DBAs) manage an organization’s data. They ensure that databases operate efficiently and are secure from unauthorized users. DBAs will also be responsible for organizing a company’s information and storing it efficiently.
Moreover, DBAs have to have an understanding of database formats, the most frequently used being Structured Query Language, also known as SQL. A DBA will have to become acquainted with whichever programming language that an organization utilizes.
Projected future growth: 11 percent by 2026
Software Developers
The creative mind behind a computer application is a software programmer. Some applications developers create programs, but others construct systems. They usually work alongside computer developers.
Software developers typically have a bachelor’s degree in computer science, software engineering, or even a computer-related field. A degree in mathematics is acceptable sometimes.
Given today’s online coding boot camps and other unconventional learning systems, traditional academic instruction is not necessarily a requirement.
Projected future expansion: 24% through 2026
Web Developer
Web application developers use programming languages to create online software that meets client requirements. A programmer may work in multiple programming languages and operating systems.
Employers typically look for computer-related education and relevant work experience. Together with the high demand for these abilities, an official degree is not always required.
From the seven technology careers in this list, a prospective web application programmer has the most coding boot camp courses offered to them.
Projected future expansion: 15%by 2022
Computer Systems Analysts
Computer systems analysts explore a company’s computer systems and processes, then designing or revamp them to produce the organization operate better.
They must have an understanding of both business and information technology (IT) needs and limitations. Their responsibilities include consulting with supervisors to determine IT-related needs.
However, as they work closely together with the business side, many also have a company background by education or experience.
Projected future expansion: 9% by 2026
Mobile app developers create new products or adapt existing ones for use on phones and tablets. Creative companies across businesses, such as video game studios, advertising, and marketing companies, now recognize mobile as a highly effective content distribution station. Developers are also in demand from government agencies, financial institutions, and businesses that want more prosaic products to make their operations run more efficiently.
Mobile program developer is listed at number three to the top 10 best jobs of the upcoming record by ThinkAdvisor.
Some schools now offer degrees in mobile growth.
Projected future growth: 57 percent through 2020
Market Research Analyst
Market research analysts help businesses understand what products people want, who’ll buy them, and at what cost. They collect data on customers and goods, analyze the findings and prepare reports to be used by their own colleagues and customers.
Professionals in this job come from a number of backgrounds.
Projected future expansion: 32% through 2022
Information Security Analyst
Information security analysts organize and implement measures to safeguard an organization’s computer systems and networks. A defining feature of people in such positions is adaptability to change as a security breach can happen at any moment.
Considering that the demand in this discipline, schools are reacting with majors in information security.
Projected future expansion: 28 percent through 2026
Consider a Tech Career
If you’re interested in a career in technology, consider specializing in the abilities required for these seven jobs. They have staying power in today’s world
