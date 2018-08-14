Driver slams into parked cars in Absecon, escapes car fire

ABSECON – A driver escaped serious injury after a three-car crash cause his car to go up in flames early Saturday morning.
Absecon Police say the accident happened just before 5:00 a.m. in the area of Ohio Avenue.
According to authorities, the driver struck two parked cars during the accident, which resulted in a fully engulfed vehicle fire. Police say the driver was not injured in the crash.
The cause of the accident is still under investigation.
Anyone with any information is asked to call police at (609) 641-0667.
Reply