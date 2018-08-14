Large snake terrorizes Lower Township neighborhood

LOWER TWP. – Animal control officers received several complaints of a more than 12 foot long python snake in the Villas section of Lower Township.
The snake has been spotted for more than a week, but so far, its capture has eluded authorities.
“I never thought I’d ever see a snake that big in the Villas,” said Becky Clements, who spotted the snake eating a sea gull in her backyard.
“None of our neighbors have small children, but I won’t let my grandson play outside alone,” added Clements.
Animal control officers believe the snake was likely released by its owner, and could likely remain in the area for several weeks. They warn the snake can be dangerous, especially to small pets and children.
“Even a six or seven-year-old could be killed easily by a 10 foot snake, that is if this snake is 10 feet long. It’s not the safest for them to walk around right now in their backyard,” said Chris Conroy, from New Jersey Nature.
Conroy hunted the snake, but so far the python has eluded capture. Conroy urges anyone who may see the snake to call police immediately.
