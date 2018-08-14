Cape May art gallery unveils one of last known Thomas Kinkade paintings

CAPE MAY — History was made this weekend when one of the last ever Thomas Kinkade paintings was unveiled.
A picture is worth a thousand words, and for the dozens of paintings that hang on the walls of the Victorian Walk Gallery; a thousand is just the start.
The pieces are all part of the Thomas Kinkade Limited Edition Series.
On Saturday the first in a series of paintings was unveiled in historic Cape May.
The works were discovered in Kinkade’s studio following his death.
“Its going to go down in history that we were the first ones to unveil one of those paintings,� said Dawn Demayo of the Victorian Walk Gallery.
Kinkade was a frequent visitor to the tourist town, and has painted five different works that spot light Cape May attractions, and the iconic Victorian style homes.
“If you look at our beautiful architecture, Tom was so inspired to paint it. Each building is like a work of art so of course it was only natural that he was inspired to paint it,� said Demayo.
The exhibit gave visitors a chance to see one of his last known works of art in person, as well as a chance to purchase one of the many stylized pieces available.
Kinkade was an icon in the modern day art community, and his impact was felt here in Cape May.
“I think he raised the cultural awareness in terms of art for the community its self. He painted five different paintings of Cape May. He truly enjoyed himself down here,� said Joe Demayo of the Victorian Walk Gallery.
The exhibit is available all summer long and is free to the public.
