News > South Jersey News

NORTH WILDWOOD CITY COUNCILMAN DIES AFTER BATTLE WITH BRAIN CANCER
4/13/12 – NORTH WILDWOOD — Some sad news to report to you out of North Wildwood, City Councilman Rick Ogen died Friday afternoon.
MYSTERY HERO REUNITED WITH FAMILY WHO SAYS HE SAVED THEIR LIVES
4/13/12 – EGG HARBOR CITY — A fire on Tuesday left a family thankful to be alive, but unable to praise the man who they say saved their lives by banging on their front door in the middle of the night as the house burned.
BEAR WATCH FOR THE VICINITY OF BIRCH GROVE PARK
4/13/12 – NORTHFIELD — Police are investigating a possible bear sighting within Birch Grove Park in Northfield.
ONE CHARGED WITH MANSLAUGHTER IN CONNECTION WITH SCHMUCKER INVESTIGATION
4/13/12 – CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — Authorities have arrested a man and charged him with manslaughter in connection with the disappearance of Samuel Schmucker.
FAMOUS CAPE MAY JAZZ MUSICIAN PASSES AWAY
4/13/12 – CAPE MAY — World-renowned jazz musician George Mesterhazy, has passed away.
E.H.T. MAN CHARGED WITH DRUG POSSESSION
4/13/12 – EGG HARBOR TWP. — An Egg Harbor Township man was arrested Friday morning for possession of cocaine and drug paraphernalia.
OVERSIZED DISCO BALL ON DISPLAY AT BOOGIE NIGHTS
4/13/12 – ATLANTIC CITY — The excitement continues at the new Boogie Nights at the Tropicana.
SPRINGSTEEN ADDS MORE TOUR DATES, NONE IN A.C.
4/13/12 – EAST RUTHERFORD — Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band will bring the Wrecking Ball Tour to the swamps of jersey in September.
BOMB THREAT CAUSES A.C. CASINO EVACUATION
4/13/12 – ATLANTIC CITY — Quite a scare Friday at an Atlantic City casino, after the casino floor was evacuated due to a bomb threat.
BRIDGETON FIRE VICTIM DIED OF SMOKE INHALATION
4/13/12 – BRIDGETON — Authorities say the 13-year-old Salem County girl who was killed in a house fire on Monday in Bridgeton, died of smoke inhalation.
