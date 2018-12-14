30+ Best Torrent Sites 2019 Year – Fully working With Mirror Sites

Best Torrent Sites 2019 – Fully working With the changing regulatory scenario in countries all across the globe, it has affected a lot of Torrent users who were used to downloading movies, songs and other content through Torrent websites. A successfully running Torrent website can be shut down overnight and hence it is become very important to know which torrent sites are currently running and which have been blocked.
Best Torrent Sites 2019 Year
Also there is a problem with many websites, who in the guise of torrent links actually intend to infect computers with malware or give fake links to generate revenues through advertisements. So in order to help you all torrent users we have compiled a list of the best and currently working torrent websites. This will help you not only to get high quality content but also with more number of seeders so that you can download your desired torrents superfast. All said and done, but are you wondering what Torrents are all about. Read on for more details.
What is a Torrent file?
A Torrent file is like any other computer file. It includes details about files and folders that are to be distributed from the computer / server of origin. This distribution of files is done through a network of torrent trackers which enable each user to connect to the others. These files have limited details of files such as their sizes, folder structures and hash values. They can be identified since they have a .torrent extension.
How can you download Torrents?
Torrent files can be downloaded by using a torrent client. There are several Torrent clients available on the internet; of which some of the most popularly used ones are uTorrent, BitTorrent, Vuze, BitLord etc.
You will be required to first download the .torrent file to your system and then add it to the torrent client that you have already installed in your device. Once the torrent file is added to the torrent client it will automatically search for the peers and start transferring data to your computer.
Is it safe to Download Torrents?
In recent times there has been increased activity of law enforcement agencies, regarding the running of torrent sites and the authorities have been arresting the perpetrators. Along with those running the torrent sites, people who have been engaged in downloading material through the torrent system are also being subjected to copyright infringement or similar other laws. However the intensity and exact nature of such regulatory actions depend largely upon the geographical location of the user.
Most countries across the globe are currently facing a number of problems along with the issue of downloading copyrighted material using torrents. These countries do not have enough resources to curb these activities or even to check what is happening in this area. However in developed countries, the laws related to downloading of copyrighted material through torrents is quite strict. Also they have proper regulatory mechanisms in place to curb such activities. In such places, people found downloading material using torrents may be subjected to fines and imprisonment also.
In order to avoid detection of any such downloading activity using the torrent file system there are various virtual private networks (or VPNs) which can help you stay anonymous and prevent the tracking of your activity.
Top Torrents Sites 2019 Year Fully Working
All said and done, there are a lot of torrent websites that you can use to download various types of content such as movies, games, music, TV serials, shows and several other things. However for your ease of use, we listing below some of the widely used Torrent websites. You must keep in mind that these websites are in no particular order of preference. We have tried to give you a brief history of the website, description of the type of content available and the available mirrors to it. The details are as below:
1. The Pirate Bay (Mostly Used & Known as Best Torrent Site )
In Our Best Torrent Sites 2019 List The Pirate Bay tops the First Position The Pirate Bay has been in the torrenting space for quite long now and also has a long history with several law enforcement agencies regarding website content. There have been multiple locations on which the website has been down or completely shut off. The authorities even have had a crack down upon the websites offices and had the owners arrested.
Despite facing such numerous problems, the site has come back online with the same name and similar interface. This website remains one of the most popularly used torrenting sites for a variety of content such as movies, music, software’s, apps, books and also adult content.
As per the statistics, this site is mostly used by the citizens of United States. This website shows ads and also has pop ups that mine crypto currency when you open. The crypto currency mining can be easily blocked by using ad blockers or pop up blockers.
Establishment Year: 2003
Approx no. of Torrents: 4 Million
Support for Tor: Yes
Widely accessed content type: Movies, Music, Games, Software
Following are the list of mirror sites (in no particular order)
http://duckingproxy.eu/
https://thehiddenbay.com
https://thepiratebay.rocks
https://pirateproxy.live
http://piratepirate.eu/
http://hyperproxy.net/
http://bayproxy.eu/
https://tpb.party
http://zombay.org
2. RARBG The Best Torrent Site
RARBG is the most popular Torrent site for all movie buffs. And RARBG Selected as 2nd Popular torrents site in our top Torrent Sites 2019 Article The site has a wide collection of movies from all categories. This site will provide you with a lot of movies, TV shows comprising of various qualities. According to statistics, the site has been ranked in the top 10 best torrent sites since the past couple of years.
Establishment Year: 2008
Approx no. of Torrents: 8 Million
Support for Tor: No
Widely accessed content type: Movies, TV Series, Music, Games, Software
Following are the list of mirror sites (in no particular order)
https://rarbgunblock.com/
https://rarbg.is/
https://rarbgmirror.com/
http://rarbgaccess.org/
3. 1337X
1337X this torrents looks like Code Number but its most Widely Used Torrent for Movies Dowload so listed it as 3rd Best Toreent Site of 2019 Year The website was started way back in 2007 and gained popularity within a very short span. It has more than 2 million torrents related to movies, music, games and software. Among the various torrent websites running presently, this site has a very simple and easy to use interface.
The website is blocked in several countries and you can access it using the mirror sites listed below or using a VPN Service.
Establishment Year: 2007
Approx no. of Torrents: 2.5 Million
Support for Tor: No
Widely accessed content type: Movies, Music, Games, Software
Following are the list of mirror sites (in no particular order)
https://1337x.unblocked.vet/
https://1337x.bypassed.in
https://1337x.st/
https://x1337x.ws/
https://filesdownloader.com
4. TORRENTZ2 (The Search Enginer For Torrents Files )
TORRENTZ2 is Just Like a Search Engine For Torrent Movie Downloads So it Comes as 4th Popular Torrent Site 2019 List This site is very similar in its nature, functionality, interface and appearance to the once popular (and now not functioning) search engine, Torrentz. However in terms of search results, this site is nowhere close to the original Torrentz search engine. In spite of that, the number of torrents being indexed and listed on this site are growing rapidly and maybe within a few months time, Torrentz2 will gain considerable amount of indexed data.
Establishment Year: 2016
Approx no. of Torrents: 5.5 Million
Support for Tor: Yes
Widely accessed content type: Movies, Music, Games, Software
Following are the list of mirror sites (in no particular order)
https://torrentz2.eu/
https://torrentz2.is/
https://torrentz-proxy.com/
https://torrentz2.cc/
https://www.torrentsmirror.com/
5. YTS.AM Most Popular Torrent Site
YTS.am Is the One fo the Best torrent Site to Download Movies with Blue-Ray Quality There are a lot of websites with similar names and this may sometimes become very confusing to the person searching for content. YTS.AM website mainly provides you with high quality movies in small file size. So all those of you, who are looking to save space or who are fighting for space on your hard drives will find this website very useful.
Establishment Year: 2011
Approx no. of Torrents: 7500+
Support for Tor: No
Widely accessed content type: Movies
Following are the list of mirror sites (in no particular order)
https://yts.am/
https://yts.ph/
https://yts.gs/
https://yts.unblocked.vet/
https://yts.bypassed.ws/
6. EZTV.AG
This is one best Torrent Site 2019 But onlu Few Shows Freaks Would Know More about Originally the website was a TV shows torrent distribution group. However it was taken over in 2005 and re-launched as EZTV.AG, to include both movies and TV shows. If you are someone looking for good quality and large repository of movies or TV shows, then this is the website for you. EZTV.AG have been steadily gaining popularity and their user base is increasing over time.
The website has however not made it clear whether they would be hosting other content such as games, software or music on its website.
Establishment Year: 2015
Approx no. of Torrents: 15 Million
Support for Tor: No
Widely accessed content type: Movies, TV Series
Following are the list of mirror sites (in no particular order)
https://eztv.unblocked.vet/
eztv.tf
eztv.yt
eztv.unblockall.org
https://eztv.unblocked.pl/
7. LIMETORRENTS is One of the Best Torrent Site
The website has been steadily gaining popularity among the various other torrenting websites available on the internet. Limetorrents.cc has been included in the top 10 torrent websites for the year 2018.
The operators of this website have been adding a lot of content which is up to the mark with The Pirate Bay which is considered to be the best torrent website. Limetorrents.cc has a wide range of content from categories such as movies, music, games and software.
Establishment Year: 2009
Approx no. of Torrents: 10 Million
Support for Tor: No
Widely accessed content type: Movies, Music, Games, Software
Following are the list of mirror sites (in no particular order)
https://www.limetorrents.cc/
https://limetorrents.unblockall.org/
https://www.limetor.com/
https://www.limetorrents.asia/
https://lime1.unblocked.wtf/
8. Torlock Torrent
TorLock is very similar in design and interface to 1337x. It is very easy to use and navigate around. Talking in terms of statistics, the website has indexes of more than 4 million torrents and also has dedicated magnet links of various content. This enables to the user to not waste any time in adding torrent details to his torrent client to begin downloading stuff.
According to Torlock, it has all verified all indexed content and is continuously flagging and removing unverified content.
Establishment Year: 2010
Approx no. of Torrents: 4.5 Million
Support for Tor: No
Widely accessed content type: Movies, Music, Games, Software, TV Series
Following are the list of mirror sites (in no particular order)
https://torlock.unblocked.gdn
https://sitenable.top
https://freeanimesonline.com
https://t0rlock1.unblocked.lol
9. ZOOQLE Torrent
Not only is the name Zooqle similar to the popular search engine Google, but the functionality also is similar when it comes to searching for movies. The website is very easy to use and has been organized very beautifully. Zooqle not only includes movies but also has several TV shows listed.
Just a word of caution while using this website, the “Direct download” button is a click bait which should be avoided. Also, you can avoid the extent of ads using ad blocker.
Establishment Year: 2013
Approx no. of Torrents: 3.3 Million
Support for Tor: No
Widely accessed content type: Movies, Music, Games, Software
10. iDOPE Torrent
This website is among the newbies to the torrenting space. It has started just two years ago and presently has archived a very large database of torrents. but We took Best Torrent Sites 2019 List in our Article
The website is more like a search engine, and returns torrents identical to your search queries. Also, the website has a lot of annoying ads; some of which cannot be blocked even by using an ad-blocker. So it is advised that you be very careful while clicking anywhere on the screen.
Establishment Year: 2016
Approx no. of Torrents: 19 Million
Support for Tor: No
Widely accessed content type: Movies, Music, Games, Software
Mirror Sites:
https://filesdownloader.com
https://freeproxy.io
https://siteget.net
https://sitenable.top
https://sitenable.co
11. Torrent Downloads
This website is also among those which have been subjected to multiple number of interferences by the law enforcing agencies. The website is as simple in functionality as its name. It is famous majorly for books, TV series and software.
While surfing this website you should be careful and using an ad-blocker is recommended because the number of ads showcased here are high.
Establishment Year: 2007
Approx no. of Torrents: 16 Million
Support for Tor: No
Widely accessed content type: TV Series, Movies, Books, Music, Games, Software
12. YourBitTorrent
YourBitTorrent has being running for almost a decade now and is among some of the old names in the torrenting space. This website is primarily famous for its operating systems category. Windows 7 is the most downloaded software from this website.
A word of caution for the users downloading torrents from this website, specially for the first time. The download button has ads on both its sides and clicking exactly on the button can be quite challenging and tricky. Therefore, it is advised that you hover over the area first and then click correctly.
Establishment Year: 2009
Approx no. of Torrents: 1.2 Million
Support for Tor: No
Widely accessed content type: Movies, Music, Games, Software
Some other Best Torrent Sites 2019, worth mentioning here are as follows:
Demonoid
Seedpeer
KAT
Torrent9
NYAA.SI
TORRENTS.ME
TOORGLE
Bit Torrent Scene
TorrentsGroup
A word of CAUTION, before downloading torrents!
Before you begin to download any content from any of the torrenting websites, you should understand that in some countries downloading torrents or sharing them via P2P torrent clients is considered to be a crime. Sharing of copyrighted material will be considered to be copyright infringement. Further, these activities can also put you at a risk of civil lawsuits in such countries.
Hence it is advised that you proceed with extreme caution and fully understand what you are getting into. Alternatively, you can also opt for anonymous surfing through the protection of virtual private networks (VPNs) to reduce your chances of being caught. However it is not something that we recommend. We Hoping You Enjoyed Best Torrent Sites 2019 Article And Will Meet Again On Next Article Keep Smiling