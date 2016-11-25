HP to set up labs to promote the digital literacy in Indian village

HP targeted to focus on digital literacy. To make it work, HP announced their new program on this Saturday which included building and deploying 48 labs. They also detailed that the labs will be self-contained. Each lab will have complete internet facilities. Labs will be designed and developed for digital inclusion and improving learning abilities in rural India.
The program named ‘’HP World on Wheels’’ (WoW). The program aims to initiate creating opportunities in the rural communities. This HP initiative dreams about empowering people everywhere for building prosperous and better life. The program supports ‘Digital India’ initiative as stated by the company.
Managing director of HP India Mr. Rajiv Shrivastawa said that to make the dream of development in economic and social fields in India, it is vital to provide quality education. For such quality education, we have to think out of the box to find out better than ever solutions.
They also added that we have technology to support us to fulfill our dream. HP mentioned that we should use this technology for educating people and improving their skills.
HP World on Wheel program estimated to reach villages counting approximately 6400 Indian villages. This range would affect more than 15 million people in coming 6 years span. This 15 million person will get benefits of this digital India education campaign.
Now no villager will have to depend on others to be a part of digital India. The program is going to provide entrepreneurship training, which will teach strategies and plan to become a real entrepreneur. The program is also going to provide other added community services to make people understand it better.
Wow program is based on empowering people to use and get the advantage of digital India through digital media. To get this benefit, it is necessary to be familiar with the digitized world. HP Company announced to help village peoples for the purpose. After such learning and training in the completely equipped lab, people will surely get the confidence of using the technology.
HP announced specification for each of the lab. There will be 20 seats in each lab. This many numbers of seats ensure more people get the opportunity of learning. As mentioned earlier labs will be IT enabled. As per WoW digital program labs will contain computing and print both types of equipment of HP.
The equipments namely include HP Thin client, an HP OfficeJet all in one printer, HP Workstation and also software suits. There will be tools for e-learning that are HP VideoBook, HP LIFE, and HP Classroom Manager.
With such well-equipped and well-contained labs, it will be made sure that each of the people who is willing to learn digital media will get access to this literacy program. With this digital literacy, people can connect and use government programs conducted through digital media.
All the labs are designed with the latest technology which promises maximum output. The HP Company confirmed that there would be a reduction in emission and emphasis will be on maximizing energy efficiency.