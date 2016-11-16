Buy 55-inch 4K TV and PlayStation 4 Pro for Together for $999

It is good news for game lovers that they can purchase PlayStation 4 Pro along with Sony 55 inches 4K TV for just $999 and Amazon has brought this offer to you. So you can save $300 that means you some extra cash in your hand to buy some new games or gaming consoles to start playing with your new PlayStation.
The 55 inches Sony TV, which has come with the PlayStation 4 Pro, has inbuilt Android TV System. So you don’t go for any other accessories to stream your preferred media or more.
Features of the 55 Inch Sony 4K TVs
This is a premium class Ultra HD TV, which has amazing clarity and 4K HDR options. It has inbuilt Android TV system which gives you an excellent gaming experience.
Users prefer Android TV for better media performance. People usually use it for any video or audio formats. Every clip displays to you with the supremacy of 4K X-reality pro.
Everything has come amazingly with this Sony 4K TV. You feel better picture quality with enhanced color and brightness.
Features of Sony PlayStation Pro 4
If you have already used PS4 then, PlayStation Pro 4 will give you some extra features which you don’t get before. But you can play your PS4 games with Pro 4. Even you can get 4K streaming and up auto-upscaling power to improving video files visibility.
Enhance your gaming experience with the high-quality optical intensity of P4 pro. Level up your gaming accessories with this Sony PlayStation Pro 4 because it supports faster frame rates to deliver super sharp actions. It also allows you to play with other PS4 gamers online.
This is a best opportunity to upgrade your media as well as your PlayStation with this fantastic offer. If you want to buy PlayStation Pro 4 and Sony 55 inches 4K TV individually then you also can do that. But we will refer to purchase this bundle for better gaming and media experience.