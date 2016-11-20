Apple Music will stream 808 drum machine documentary first

The Apple Music will be completely streaming upcoming documentary on an iconic 808 drum machine which is pivotal in an evolution of both the electronic music and hip hop. Apple has negotiated the deal with creators of 808 the documentary about seminal Roland TR-808 drum machine for selected streaming rights through the Apple Music.
The documentary will appear on the Apple’s music service first, on December month 9th; the company announced this week on its official beats one YouTube channel before it becomes accessible elsewhere.
808 tracks a monumental impact a drum machine has had on the modern music, in spite of being discontinued in the 1980s, with the artists as varied as the Pharrell Williams, David Guetta, Phil Collins, and Lil’ Jon singing its praises on the camera. The movie premiered originally in the year 2014 and has shown at the film festivals since, but the Apple’s streaming deal offers it exclusive access to the hip bit of musical history.
There is the other Apple connection, too 808 is narrated by the Beats 1 DJ Zane Lowe. Exclusives are the hook for the Apple’s music streaming platform, and while that is traditionally focused on the new album releases, it also includes video, too.
From Afrika Bambaataa's "Planet Rock," to rap, Rand B, and electronica, the 808's drum and the bass sounds influenced and inspired music producers for more than 3 decades.
The documentary originally premiered at 2015 SXSW Film Festival, but if you did not catch it then and you do not want to subscribe to the Apple Music just to watch it, you will have to wait until December 19 to rent or download a film from iTunes. While not announced, “808” is predictable to go up for the sale through iTunes when it hits Apple Music next month.