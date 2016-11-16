Android finally has its own Instagram Verified Account

Many people like Instagram for a different reason. It is used for sharing photos and videos around the world. This social networking site is becoming more fun due to its newly added tools.
The most important marketing law is, go the place where you can find audiences. In the edge of online marketing, we can find more audiences on various social media platforms.
We usually see the brands create their official pages or profiles on different social networking sites.The main places where we can find most of the brands are Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and Instagram. Snapchat gradually creates its position in this list.
If we go to analysis the users of Instagram, then we will get to know that it has more than 500 million users. Though the number is less than Facebook and Whatsapp, it has proven its usefulness for some businesses. As more people are setting up their profiles on Instagram so usually more business are coming on Instagram to increase the revenue.
We can get the Instagram app on Android, but you may think that why Google has not created an official account for their Android business. But don’t think about this anymore because the official Instagram channel of Google Android has been lived 1st November 2016.
Nevertheless, we can say that by creating a channel on Instagram company wants to improve the business systems as well as grow the audiences and users for the Android products.
People might expect that the first few messages from the company on the official Android page were “Hi we are here” and like this. But indeed if you observe from desktop or laptop you can see first six messages are delivered in different ways.
Related : Google Planing to Revamping Its Play Store for Developers
The messages, which are shared by Google, are related to Android Mascot, Pixel Phone, Pixel C tablet, Android Wear devices and some Android apps like android auto and Android pay. We these updates we can assume that Google is creating this channel to share the Android related information.
Even you can get updates related to various Android code including jelly beans, lollipops, marshmallows, and nougat but there was no message related to Android KitKat. You cannot find any update related to Easter eggs also. Two videos were also included in the “Hello world” messages of Google Android.
Though Android has started sharing photos and videos, we don’t know how Google will use this account in future.
Instagram has added various features. Those features especially help to get more customers to the businesses. Now Instagram helps customers to contact the companies by calling, emailing or texting. Instagram has made easy their system so that business owners can promote their services, products on this platform and get an insight report to understand the customers’ needs.
Related : Top Arcade Games for Android 2016 Year
By creating a profile, Android can use all business features of Instagram to increase the sales.Now the Android account has a small number of followers. They only can gain more followers to their Instagram channel, if they start publishing more information and while people know about it.