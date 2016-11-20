Marching By Mamata Banerjee and Other President To PM To Deal With Currency Banning

Mamta Banerjee, the chief minister of West Bengal marched today towards President’s house along with parliamentary people from her party and BJP ally Shiv Sena from parliament house to ask against currency ban of Government. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also said to join this marching in presence of Shiv Sena, but did not join as said by Shiv Sena.
He did not want to split his 4 party MPs in Lok Sabha. The opposition leader, Omar Abdullah has also joined March. His National conference has no members in parliament. Mamta Bannerjee called Shiv Sena and said that marching is not to define opposition of the ruling government and it is to define issues faced by people.
Shiv Sena chief has censured Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s decision on removing Rs. 500 and Rs.1000 against money are not included in the tax. He also said that this issue leads to suffering a common man.
Mamta Banerjee Questioned Prime Minister Against Money Banning:
Mamta Banerjee also asked prime minister against this issue as when this solution is created only to finish black money, why common people should suffer from this? She also censured people like congress who did not join in the marching. Congress leaders said that, the party would have to raise this issue in parliament before they take this matter to the president.
They are clear about that, in Parliament, opposition team will be joined together against demonetization concept of Government. PM Modi has eliminated all questions raised from parties against notes banning. He promised to resolve the issues of people within 50 days.
On Tuesday evening, PM said about his solution is correct to end corruption in front of whole parties. He added that it is not a solution to stop only black currency, but also to stop border crossing terrorism.
Strong View From Modi With 500 and 1000 Banning:
Mamata Uddhav has decided to join in Telephone conversation, said by Shiv Sena. Shiv Sena Secretary was also present on the occasion. Two different statements were raised from two presidents as Shiv Sena and Mamta Bannerjee concerned to banning of 500 and 1000 notes. Mamta Banerjee asked that, prior to increasing availability of 10, 50, 100 and 500, why should be banning made with 500 and 1000 Rs.
The district party asked to fulfill payment discounts of a farmer before 30th Dec. While saying to reporters against questions made by the president and Prime Minister, Narendra Modi was really strong with his view.
Modi was very strong with his solution and he even compared to the period of Mughal prince. This issue is not to suffer common people, but to help all. This situation may look like troublesome at present, it will not be continued.
The decision to continue the difference till the end of black money will surely result in a good solution. Parliament will not see on until the proposed postponement. But, Modi was strong with his answer ever as this banning is not going to be withdrawn. He sees this solution as a complete solution to end black money.